Improved fire station reopens in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE (KRON) – After being closed for years, a fire station in Lafayette has reopened and looks better than ever.

Fire Station 16 opened its new and improved station on Monday.

Fire officials tell KRON4 that it will enhance emergency response times up in the hills in Lafayette.

On Monday morning, fire crews showed off the new station to the public.

“We were happy to have so many members of the public there. I think this station in the community is well received. It’s not just a wildland fire problem or a structural fire problem, we are actually much more likely to end up at somebody’s residence for a medical emergency than it is a fire issue so having that fire response paramedic service in the community is important,” Deputy Fire Chief Aaron McAlister said.

This fire station was closed for years due to budget cuts.

It was a portable building but now it’s been completely reconstructed from the ground up.

Deputy Fire Chief Aaron McAlister was part of the rebuilding process.

“The Lafayette community is very high risk for us. It’s in the high fire hazard severity zone designated by cal fire. There’s a large urban interface issue there for us in the summertime. It has the potential to lose many homes in a wildland fire so for us that’s a strategic location to put fire apparatus and to hopefully keep fires small when they occur,” McAlister said.

Fire officials say they’ll be able to get to calls quicker now that they’re back in the neighborhood and they’ll be able to better assist nearby cities.

The fire station officially opens at the end of the month and it’ll be staffed 24/7.