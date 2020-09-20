In-class learning meant to resume Monday

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The San Francisco Unified School District had set a goal of resuming at lease some in-person learning by Monday, September 21st.

But it appears, despite the progress the city has made, they missed that deadline.

KRON4 has been following the timeline set by city officials, and they anticipated elementary schools could open for in-person learning, on railing bass starting this week.

Schools were asked to submit safety plans on how they plan to re-open safety. However, it does not look like any schools will be opening.

On August 28, 2020, the State of California stated that schools can reopen for in‐person instruction if a county remains in the red tier or below for 14 days.

On September 1, 2020, the local Stay Safer at Home Order was revised. The revised Order states that once San Francisco has been in the red tier (or lower) for 14 consecutive days, “TK-12 schools and school districts may open for in-person instruction but only upon advance written approval of the Health Officer or the Health Officer’s designee of a plan to open for such purposes.”

We’ve seen reports that some charter and private schools have submitted safety plans, but there has been no word on if they’ll actually be able to open either.

We will continue to update this story when we know more.

