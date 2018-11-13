In-depth: Coming El Nino could quench California's thirst for water
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Our state is experiencing another round of dangerous wildfires as generally dry conditions have prevailed so far this year.
But a developing El Nino could be good news.
Chief Meteorologist Lawrence Karnow has a special report on Monday which looks into this year's El Nino forecast.
One of the most common questions Lawrence is asked every year is how much rain will California get this season.
This year, we're expecting an El Nino and this is what we could see.
Watch the above video to see Lawrence's full report.
