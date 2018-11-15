In-depth: Parents asking caregivers to sign contracts limiting screen time
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - There is a new way some parents are attempting to place more control over their kids' screen time.
But the limits don't stop there.
Nannies and daycare providers are also being pulled into the cause.
On Wednesday, KRON4 takes an in-depth look at this new trend and what parents, daycare agencies, and nannies think about it all.
Watch the above video to see Terisa's full report.
- MAP SHOWS HOMES DAMAGED, DESTROYED IN CAMP FIRE
- HORSE SEEKS REFUGE IN SWIMMING POOL DURING CAMP FIRE
- SMOKE FROM CAMP FIRE POURS INTO BAY AREA
- PG&E CRITICIZED OVER DEADLY CAMP FIRE
- SEARCH FOR CAMP FIRE VICTIMS INTENSIFIES IN PARADISE
Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Previous
Will Warriors move forward following...
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Next
Manning's late TD pass leads Giants...