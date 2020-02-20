In just 1 hour, 3 attempted carjackings in San Francisco; rideshare driver fights off suspects

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Police said three people were targeted in attempted carjackings overnight in San Francisco.

The first incident happened on 9th Street and Harrison around 2:30 a.m.

Just 5 minutes after that, a second carjacking attempt was made on the 300 block of Harrison.

The third incident happened around 3 a.m. at Mission Street Duboce Avenue.

The victims were able to keep control of their cars in each case.

Police said the suspects had guns.

A rideshare driver was able to fend off the three carjackers in one of the incidents.

They are investigating the incidents as potentially related.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call San Francisco police.

