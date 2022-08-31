SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Long lines at Golden State favorite In-N-Out often mean the burger joint doesn’t live up to its name, with drive-throughs sometimes extending into the street.

A new proposed In-N-Out in San Jose would at least avoid that pitfall: according to the San Jose Mercury News, the location would have a 29-car drive-through.

In-N-Out Assistant Vice President of Real Estate and Development Mike Abbate confirmed to KRON4 that the location proposed for 3150 and 3158 Stevens Creek Boulevard is “currently in the development application process.”

“It’s too early to say when, or even if, we’ll be able to open a restaurant there,” Abbate stated in an email. “We appreciate our customers in San Jose who have shared their anticipation with us, and we’re hopeful that we’ll be able to better serve them with this great additional location.”

The Stevens Creek Boulevard location would put the In-N-Out adjacent to the Santana Row mega mall, nestled where Interstates 880 and 280 meet, on the other side of Winchester Boulevard from the Winchester Mystery House.

Abbate stated that the location would include indoor seating for 84 patrons and outdoor seating for 24.