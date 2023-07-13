(KRON) — It’s officially open! Another In-N-Out has made its way to the Bay Area.

In-N-Out opened another location Thursday, July 13 in Santa Rosa at 2532 Santa Rosa Ave., according to a press release.

The newest Bay Area location is open every day at 10:30 a.m. The dining room and drive-thru are open until 1 a.m. from Monday to Thursday and Sunday. On Friday and Saturday, it is open until 1:30 a.m.

This location marks the second to open in Santa Rosa. The other In-N-Out is located at 2131 County Center Drive.

As of Thursday, there are 39 In-N-Outs across the Bay Area. The popular West Coast-based burger chain has locations in California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas, Oregon and Colorado.

The burger chain was founded by Harry and Esther Snyder and is still owned and operated by the Snyder family, the company said. None of the units are franchised.