In-N-Out responds to reports of another Bay Area location violating health orders

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — California-based burger chain In-N-Out temporarily closed its San Francisco location on Oct. 14 due to employees not asking for proper vaccination documentation from customers who dine indoors.

In-N-Out in Pleasant Hill was reportedly fined — but not closed — for failing to check customers’ vaccination status against COVID-19.

Both locations are in counties — San Francisco and Contra Costa — that require customers who dine indoors to be fully vaccinated.

KRON4 reached out to In-N-Out for a statement regarding those reports.

“I can confirm no other restaurants have been closed, and that we don’t have a comment available at this time regarding future developments,” a spokesperson for the burger chain said in an email.

The San Francisco Department of Public Health shut down the In-N-Out in Fisherman’s Wharf for a day on Oct. 14.

The location has now reopened but indoor dining is unavailable.

“We refuse to become the vaccination police for any government,” In-N-Out Chief Legal & Business Officer Arnie Wensinger said in a statement Tuesday. “We fiercely disagree with any government dictate that forces a private company to discriminate against customers who choose to patronize their business.”

Contra Costa County has 83.2% of its eligible residents fully vaccinated while San Francisco has 83% of its eligible city and county residents fully vaccinated, according to the latest data.