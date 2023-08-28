A fight broke out at an In-N-Out Friday night near Levi’s Stadium after the 49ers game in Santa Clara (AIO Filmz).

(KRON) — The suspect in a stabbing that occurred Friday night at an In-N-Out location near Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara has been identified by the Santa Clara Police Department. Multiple individuals were detained in connection to the incident which occurred at 11:12 p.m. Friday at the In-N-Out location at 3001 Mission College Blvd.

Among those detained was Gage Anthony Bryand, 27, of Tracy. After receiving video footage of the incident from the public, officers and detectives were able to identify Bryand as the suspect in the stabbing of two victims, police said.

At the time of this determination, Bryand was already in custody in Santa Clara County Main Jail.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.