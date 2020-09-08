In-person classes delayed by COVID-19 case in Sausalito Marin City School District

MARIN COUNTY (KRON) — The Sausalito Marin City School District is pushing the first day of in-person classes to Sept. 14, 2020, because of a suspected COVID-19 case.

Superintendent Dr. Itoco Garcia said Monday that a staff member might be positive for COVID-19. They said all staff members took a COVID-19 test and received results on Saturday — all of them were negative. However, Garcia said Marin County Public Health later told the district “one staff member who received a negative result may have tested positive.”

The school district is still opening Tuesday for staff, and students will begin with online classes this week. Students are allowed to stop by to pick up Chromebooks and meals between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m., the superintendent said.

Waiting until September 14 “will give us the time to make sure that we are outside the incubation period, even though it is likely that nobody was exposed,” Garcia said.

Marin County Public Health previously approved of 15 schools in the county to open in-person by September 8. The schools must follow a protection plan which includes establishing testing resources, having the capacity to screen everyone coming into the school buildings, and disinfecting procedures.

