In-person classes suspended at UC Berkeley due to coronavirus concerns

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) – UC Berkeley will be suspending most in-person classes starting March 10, according to Chancellor Carol Christ.

At this time, the campus has no confirmed cases, however, officials say they are taking extra precautions as the spread of the virus continues.

All lecture courses will be offered through alternative options, including Zoom and course capture.

This change will be effective from March 10 through the end of Spring Break on March 29.

Officials will make a decision for the next step on March 30 based on the most recent information regarding the coronavirus.

School officials say all campus events with over 150 people in attendance will also be canceled or postponed.

More more details, visit UC Berkeley website.

