(KRON) – The Suisun City Police Department is investigating an incident in Heritage Park on Oct. 8 involving teenagers who were allegedly fighting and shots fired.

The Suisun City PD responded to Heritage Park after being alerted to a brawl between a group of teens on Sunday. According to police, officers responded to a call indicating gunshot noises were coming from the park. By the time officers had arrived, all parties had fled the scene.

According to the police investigation, a group of teens and young adults were watching or involved in a physical altercation. One individual fired multiple bullets into the crowd. Following the shooting, all parties fled the park, according to police.

Suisun City PD has not located any gunshot victims.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to contact Suisun City Investigations at (707)-421-7373.