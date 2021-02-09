Public health advisory issued after oil spill reported at Chevron Refinery in Richmond

RICHMOND, CA – MARCH 03: A view of a Chevron refinery on March 3, 2015 in Richmond, California. U.S. gas prices have surged an average of 39 cents in the past 35 days as a result of the price of crude oil prices increases, scheduled seasonal refinery maintenance beginning and a labor dispute at a Tesoro refinery. It is predicted that the price of gas will continue to rise through March. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) – Hazardous Materials crews are responding to a report of an oil spill near the Chevron Refinery in Richmond on Monday afternoon, according to the Contra Costa Health Services.

The spill reportedly occurred at a wharf. Officials advise all to avoid the area if possible.

A public health advisory has been issued for Richmond, North Richmond and San Pablo.

Officials say the incident at the refinery could impact residents respiratory sensitivities, however, ‘most people will not be affected.’

People may experience eye, skin, nose, or throat irritation. If you experience one of these symptoms, you are advised to stay inside and rinse the area that is irritated.

Check back for updates as this is developing.

