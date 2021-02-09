Public health advisory issued after oil spill reported at Chevron Refinery in Richmond

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) – Hazardous Materials crews are responding to a report of an oil spill near the Chevron Refinery in Richmond on Monday afternoon, according to the Contra Costa Health Services.
The spill reportedly occurred at a wharf. Officials advise all to avoid the area if possible.
A public health advisory has been issued for Richmond, North Richmond and San Pablo.
Officials say the incident at the refinery could impact residents respiratory sensitivities, however, ‘most people will not be affected.’
People may experience eye, skin, nose, or throat irritation. If you experience one of these symptoms, you are advised to stay inside and rinse the area that is irritated.
