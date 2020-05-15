Incoming CSU students react to classes being held online through fall semester

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Most classes across the California State University system will continue to be held online through the fall semester because of coronavirus.

That means — many incoming freshman will not be moving into the dorms and starting college on campus.

“It feels like you are kind of in limbo,” Jacob Hawkins said.

Hawkins is a star athlete heading to U.C. Irvine on a full track scholarship.

But because of coronavirus — he’s unsure if he’ll be able to move in and attend classes this fall.

“I’m kind of like a normal college kid,” Hawkins said. “I’m just excited to go and meet new people and be off on your own.”

The announcement made on Wednesday.

Coronavirus is forcing the system’s 23 schools to go virtual to prevent people from getting sick. Not what incoming freshmen wanted to hear.

“In one word, annoyed because I was looking forward to it because I like being social,” Kyle Scarborough, Sacramento State said.

“It was absolutely heartbreaking to me because going to college is something that I’ve worked incredibly hard for my entire life,” Avery Morton, CSU Fullerton said. “It’s been a huge goal for me after being in the shelter in place for so long. It’s that one beacon of hope that you have like OK this is definitely going to happen and when I saw the news I just broke down and cried.”

“It’s a brand new experience, it’s a brand new everything,” Dominick Nevis, San Francisco State University, said. “So for my first time it’s a little disappointing that I don’t get to experience the entire thing.”

“It’s such a thing because you know you need to do it for your safety,” Kylie Martin, CSU San Marcos said. “But then again this has been something that so many of us have been looking forward to for years now.”

