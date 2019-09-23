Increased fire danger in parts of Bay Area amid heat wave

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Today may be the first day of fall, but if you’re expecting fall-like weather, think again!

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the North Bay Mountains, East Bay Hills, and the Diablo Range from 9 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Gusty offshore winds around 40 mph and dry humidity will create critical fire weather conditions.

With this warming trend, PG&E says it may shut off power to parts of the Bay Area because of the increased threat of fire danger.

Counties expecting a shut-off include Sonoma, Napa, and Lake Counties.

PG&E said power could remain off for several days.

Customers will be notified sometime this later afternoon or early evening if the power shut-off will move forward.