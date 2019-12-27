Police: Extra patrols at Concord mall after trio steals dozens of jeans from JCPenney

CONCORD (KRON) — Video released by police in Concord shows a group of women taking several pairs of jeans from a store in Sunvalley Mall in a major shoplifting spree last week.

In the video, you see what appears to be some women shopping for some jeans.

Police say they are actually loading up their arms with merchandise before walking out of the store without paying.

“Three females walked in and picked up between the three of them 30-pairs of jeans and decided to walk out,” said Concord Police Cpl. David Petty.

It happened just before 1 p.m. Dec. 19 at the JCPenney store in the mall.

Concord police investigators say the three shoplifters entered the store and headed straight for the Levi’s section and randomly started grabbing jeans before running for the exit.

They were last seen leaving the parking lot in a burgundy Saturn.

Concord police are checking with other law enforcement agencies to see if the trio of shoplifters are suspected of committing similar crimes

“It’s possible,” Petty said.

In the video you can see one woman wearing a hoodie while the others didn’t even bother trying to conceal their identities.

However, this shoplifting spree was not a case of petty theft.

Police say if caught, these women will be facing felony grand theft charges

“Yes it’s over the threshold. In this case it was just under $2,000,” Petty said.

In the wake of the grab and run theft, the Concord Police Department has increased patrols in the parking lot at the Sunvalley Mall.

“We’re just looking for the public’s help to see if anybody knows who they are and ask them to give us a call,” Petty said.

