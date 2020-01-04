Increased police presence in San Francisco amid tensions with U.S., Iran

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department is among several agencies in major U.S. cities stepping up law enforcement patrols and resources in light of tensions between the U.S. and Iran after the killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani during an airstrike Thursday.

San Francisco police said they’ve “deployed additional resources to key locations throughout the city.”

The department reiterated there are no credible threats to San Francisco at this time.

“We ask that if you see something, please say something. Call 911 or notify a police officer if you see something suspicious,” the department told KRON4.

San Francisco is not alone in its heightened security due to events in the Middle East.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio addressed safety and said residents can expect to see increased patrols in certain parts of the city.

We are in an unprecedented situation today, but the NYPD is ready for any scenario. New Yorkers will see heightened security at locations around the city, but there is NO credible and specific threat at this time. If you see something, say something. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) January 3, 2020

Closer to home, the Los Angeles Police Department said it’s monitoring the events between Iran and the U.S., assuring there is no threat to the city.

“This Department is committed to ensuring the safety of our vibrant and diverse community, and we ask every Angeleno to say something if you see something,” the department said on Twitter.

While there is no credible threat to Los Angeles, the LAPD is monitoring the events developing in Iran. We will continue to communicate with state, local, federal and international law enforcement partners regarding any significant intel that may develop. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) January 3, 2020

California’s Office of Emergency Director Mark Ghilarducci assured Californians that there is no threat to the state.

“While we understand that the unfolding events overseas can create a sense of unease, Californians should rest assured that, as always, the state is working non-stop to assess and manage all risks to the people of state, our resources and our critical infrastructure,” he said in a statement.

Police in Boston have also increased police presence and encourage those in the city to contact police if they see something suspicious.

President Donald Trump ordered the killing of the Iranian military leader, the Pentagon announced Thursday night.

American lawmakers believe the U.S. should prepare for retaliation.

Soleimani was the leader of Iran’s Quds Force.

The airstrike sparked tension between the U.S. and Iran.

Since the airstrike, Iran’s president, Hassan Rouhani, has threatened revenge and called Soleimani’s death a “heinous crime.”

The U.S. is now sending nearly 3,000 more troops to the Middle East.