Increasing rain chances for Bay Area as Thanksgiving nears

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - It's been over a month since we've seen rain here in the Bay Area.

But next week, chances are increasing we'll see some rain come Thanksgiving into the long weekend.

Wednesday is when the Bay will most likely see its first drop of moisture, leading into the holiday.

This is good news as crews continue to battle the Camp Fire burning in Butte County.

Smokey skies and haze continues to blanket the Bay Area due to the fire.

