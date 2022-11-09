SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins put out a tweet on Wednesday declaring herself the winner in the race to retain the seat she was appointed to last summer. Jenkins was appointed to the office in June by SF Mayor London Breed after leading the effort to recall her predecessor, and former boss, Chesa Boudin.

“I extend my thanks and gratitude to the voters of San Francisco for placing their trust in me to serve as District Attorney,” Jenkins tweeted Wednesday. “It is an honor of a lifetime to be elected and I pledge that improving and promoting public safety will be my and our office’s top priority.”

KRON On is streaming live news now

In an extensive Twitter thread, Jenkins went on to thank her family and friends for their patience and support in what she called a “grueling campaign,” as well as her campaign team and volunteers for helping to “create a truly citywide coalition.”

Jenkins followed up her tweet thread with a statement that read in part:

“San Francisco voters have chosen to overwhelmingly elect Brooke Jenkins to serve as San Francisco’s District Attorney. Jenkins earned support and first-place votes from literally every neighborhood and corner of San Francisco. The latest ranked choice voting scenario from the San Francisco Department of Elections shows District Attorney Jenkins easily passing the required 50 + 1% threshold and will likely cruise to victory with over 55% percent of the vote.”

SF Mayor London Breed also tweeted out on the race, saying “Congratulations to Brooke Jenkins on her election as DA.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, Jenkins has a commanding lead in the returns over her closest competitor, the more progressively minded John Hamasaki. However, it should be noted that no winner has been called in the SF DA race at this time and Hamasaki has not conceded.