Independent investigation into deadly Vallejo police shooting declined by State A.G.’s Office

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – There will be one less investigation into a Bay Area deadly police shooting.

That is because the State Attorney General’s Office declined the invitation. However, a civil rights attorney says he believes the A.G. missed a historic opportunity.

An independent investigation into the deadly Vallejo police shooting of 22-year-old Sean Monterrosa – That was the request made in this resolution from the Vallejo City Council.

Solano County District Attorney Krishna Abrams sought outside assistance as well.

However, the person on the receiving end of the request, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra turns them both down.

The California A.G.’s office sent KRON4 a statement that reads in part:

“Absent a conflict of interest, an abuse of discretion or other exceptional circumstances, the Department of Justice does not assume responsibility for local investigations or prosecutions typically handled by local authorities. We have confidence in District Attorney Abrams‘ capabilities to fully and fairly complete the investigations before her.”

The attorney representing Monterrosa’s family explains why he does not share Attorney General Becerra’s confidence in the Solano County D.A.’s office investigating deadly police shootings.

“From an historical point of view she has not filed any charges, has not even come close to filing any charges. Had Willie McCoy shot over 50 times while he was in the car asleep. We got Ronell Foster who was shot in the back of the head after a cop picked a fight with him for riding his bike at night. Our view on it would be the reason that you had for moving this case on, should in fact apply to these other cases that you have in the department,” John Burris said.

He says the attorney general’s decision is also disappointing considering this moment in history.

“This was a moment, a missed moment on the part of the attorney general’s office, it seems to me, to exercise leadership on an issue as opposed to playing by the old rules and business as usual,” Burris said.

The California Police Chiefs Association recently announced support for the State A.G.’s office being involved in these investigations when called upon. They sent us a statement which read in part:

“As our platform states, we support legislation requiring the Attorney General to conduct independent investigations per local agency requests. That said, CPCA does not comment on local investigations, decisions, or individual cases”

Vallejo police say their internal affairs office is investigating the Monterrosa shooting and officials say the officers involved in the case remain on paid administrative leave.

Latest Stories: