Independent music venues struggling during pandemic

Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Independent music venues are having a tough time across the country while they have to stay closed due to the pandemic.

A national movement is underway to get funding from Congress, while local venues are coming together to try and get help from their communities.

With no fans and no musicians, meaning no concerts — it also means no money.

“It’s hard for music venues, independent venues that don’t have deep pockets to get through this,” Allyson Moulton said.

The reopening of music venues for concerts is not expected to happen until at least August.

