Indiana couple remains positive as they wait to disembark Grand Princess

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – An Indiana couple is keeping a positive attitude as they remain onboard the Grand Princess cruise ship.

They were hoping Wednesday would finally be their turn to disembark but that seems unlikely tonight.

Vicki and Bill Fisher say their bags were taken from their rooms earlier Wednesday, so they thought it was a good sign, however as night fell, some passengers who had been sitting on buses for several hours were still at the port, with nowhere to go.

Since the Fishers are still in the room, they’re staying positive.

“We won’t really know anything until we get on a flight, when there is an available flight,” Vicki said.

Three days and counting, Vicki and Bill spent their Wednesday watching from their balcony as other groups of Grand Princess cruise ship passengers continued to disembark.

“We’re staying positive, sitting on a balcony right now is not that bad of an assignment. It’s better than a bus right now,” Vicki said.

They say the order of disembarkment seems to have become more efficient since Monday but there’s still uncertainty about which air force base they’ll be sent to.

“I think we’re going to Lackland in Texas because we’re from the Midwest,” Vicki said.

The Fishers are somewhat career cruise ship passengers, the Grand Princess being their 14th cruise so far.

“We found it, as both retired school teachers, it was the most affordable way for us to travel,” Vicki said.

But this trip was a little more expensive and unfortunately, the weather in Hawaii was less than ideal.

“When we didn’t have the best weather, I was like ah man, it was a little frustrating to spend that much money and then have the weather we had. San Francisco has given us our best weather on the whole 15-day cruise,” Vicki said.

Which is why when the company announced they would be refunding them for the entire trip, and granting them a free future cruise…

“I’m just tickled, I just really feel like we hit the lottery but we understand the concern and won’t be jumping on another cruise next month or anytime real soon,” Vicki said.

