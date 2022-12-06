OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The music festival formerly known as Burger Boogaloo is returning to the East Bay next summer under a new name. The long-running festival which launched in 2009, rebranded as “Mosswood Meltdown” in 2021 and will return to Mosswood Park, where previous installments of the festival were held under its previous name.

Ex-Bikini Kill frontwoman Kathleen Hanna will headline the two-day festival with her early 2000s lo-fi, eclectic, punk-pop trio, Le Tigre. Also on the bill are post-punk queercore outfit Gravy Train, garage rockers Tina & the Total Babes, ’90s indie poppers The Rondelles, and Quintron & Miss Pussycat. The rest of the lineup is to-be-announced.

Legendary underground filmmaker and impresario, John Waters has been enlisted for hosting duties. According to Waters, “Mosswood Meltdown is like a July 4th musical pyrotechnic display that explodes all on its own with slamming human cherry bombs, moshing punk-rock Roman candles and scary screaming sparklers of every race and gender.”

“These are my people and I can’t wait to light fuse on stage,” he added in a statement on the Mosswood Meltdown festival website.

The festival in its previous incarnation was closely associated with Burger Records, a new defunct SoCal indie label that was brought down by scandal centered around allegations of sexual assault and statutory rape by members of bands and others associated with the label.

With Burger Records no longer involved, Total Trash Productions, which has been involved since the first inception of the festival at SF’s Knockout Room in 2009, has taken the reins. The festival’s website features a lengthy section on safety and inclusion, with a written commitment to being a safe space that does not tolerate “harmful behavior” that includes “non-consensual touching” or “verbal harassment.”

Tickets for the festival go on sale this Friday.