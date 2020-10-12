Indigenous People’s Day: Bay Area led the change

The All Nation Singers chant in appreciation to the city of Berkeley, Calif., during the first Indigenous Peoples Day, Oct. 10, 1992. The Indigenous Peoples Day is an alternative celebration of the anniversary of Columbus Day. Native Americans from around the country came to participate in the all-day event. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — In 1992, Indigenous People’s Day replaced Columbus Day on Berkeley city calendars after a push from the Bay Area’s indigenous community. It became the first U.S. city to make the change.

The city’s Resistance 500 Task Force at the time “concluded that Columbus’s expedition was not a scientific ‘voyage of discovery,’ but a scouting mission for a scheme of imperialism and conquest,” according to ipdpowwow.org.

Christopher Columbus was taught in history books as an explorer who “discovered” the Americas, when in reality millions of Native Americans already called it home. What came after his arrival was mass violence against the indigenous population. “In two years, over 100,000 Tainos were dead, and the survivors were slaves,” the ipdpowwow website states.

According to history.com, even the colonists “had staged a bloody revolt against the Columbus brothers’ mismanagement and brutality,” after which he was arrested and brought back to Spain in chains.

In 1992, the Mayor of Berkeley told TIME Magazine that Columbus Day celebrations were “Eurocentric and [have] ignored the brutal realities of the colonization of indigenous peoples.”

The mayor’s office was in attendance at the First Continental Conference (Encuentro) on 500 Years of Indian Resistance in 1990, where people from 120 Indian nations, plus other organizations, met in Ecuador.

The city finally proclaimed October 12 as Indigenous People’s Day, years before other U.S. localities and states followed suit.

On the national level, the federal holiday is still known as Columbus Day.

Amid the pandemic, Berkeley’s Indigenous People’s Day Powwow and Indian Market went for a virtual celebration on Monday. A Zoom commemorative event is happening at 2 p.m.

