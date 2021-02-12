Indoor church services banned again in Santa Clara County

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — South bay churches, many of which have been planning a return to indoor services this weekend, have now put those plans on hold.

After granting an injunction to temporarily block Santa Clara County’s ban on indoor church services, the order has been reversed to allow the county to further argue it’s case.

Bethel Church on Winchester Boulevard in San Jose was hoping to allow a limited number of people back into the chapel this Sunday, but now that is not going to happen. So once again, services will be held in the parking lot, rain or shine.

The church will once again, until further notice, be holding services outdoors in the parking lot and online.

The Supreme Court last week held that Santa Clara County’s health order banning large indoor gatherings violates the freedom of religious expression. But now, after granting an injunction to temporarily block the health order, a U.S. district court has suspended that order, which has church leaders frustrated.

“We’ve been working hard for a year to come into compliance, to do what we’ve been asked,” Associate Pastor Ryan Wright said. “And so when they go back and forth on that with us, especially when they do it so close to the weekend, it makes it difficult for us.”

Pictures of Bethel’s parking lot show where it’s flock listens to sermons from their cars via FM broadcast or live-streamed on Facebook and YouTube.

While a handful of area churches have sued the county and at least one, Calvary Chapel, has been fined about $2 million for defying the order, Bethel is among churches obeying the health order while trying to find a balance, says Pastor Wright.

“We’re willing to even lay down some of our rights in order to protect our community, to let people know that they matter to us,” he said.

The latest court ruling allows the county to further defend the health order, which applies to all indoor gatherings.

A statement from county counsel James Williams reads, in part:

“….We understand the deep desire to return to indoor worship services, but COVID-19 cases remain high and indoor gatherings pose a serious health risk at this time. We are grateful for the leadership of the vast majority of religious institutions that have continued to safely worship outdoors or on line…”

Bethel believes it has shown the way to a safe return to indoor worship but will abide by the order nonetheless, hoping for a larger roll in the conversation going forward.

“We’ve always said give us the opportunity to show you that we can do this safely and meet inside and we’ll do it. And we felt like we had that, and we did it and we were ready, and then they said no you can’t do it and they pulled the plug on us,” Pastor Wright said. So that was pretty frustrating.”