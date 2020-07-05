Indoor dining not allowed for at least 3 weeks in Marin County

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Indoor dining will not be allowed in Marin County for at least three weeks as coronavirus cases have not improved, according to the health department.

This will go into effect at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, July 5.

These closures come a week after indoor seating was allowed to reopen for the first time in months and two days after the county was added to California’s watchlist.

Restaurants will still be allowed to offer outdoor seating and take-out services during these next few weeks.

The health department says a strike team was formed to patrol businesses who are not complying with the measures in place.

In a statement released by the health department, it says ‘Marin County Public Health is urging renewed diligence by everyone on adhering to the shelter-in-place order first established March 17.’

Residents are advised to wear a face covering in public, wash hands, and practice social distancing.

