Indoor dining reopens in Sonoma County with modifications

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — As Sonoma County moves further into expanded Phase 2 of reopening, restaurants are now allowed to offer indoor dining.

On the first day of indoor dining, customers tell KRON4 it’s nice to have a sense of normalcy but it’s still far from anything normal.

In order for restaurants to serve inside, restaurant owner Jory Bergman said they had to remove several tables.

“We had to remove several tables from the restaurant as you can see we got some sort of stacked around the perimeter of the restaurant,” said Bergman, who owns and operates Pub Republic in Petaluma.

For months, Bergman has been operating takeout and recently opened for patio service, which made it a smooth transition to welcome customers inside.

“I was surprised to see that this place and this establishment is open and I was like wow, interesting and the food was great,” customer Mari Vic Brown said.

“It’s been really exciting to be open again and our staff is really happy to be back and working,” Bergman said.

Hand sanitizer is stationed at the entrance. Salt and pepper shakers, ketchup and mustard bottles will not be on the tables and menus are sanitized right away.

Employees are wearing masks and customers are required to wear a mask while not eating and drinking inside.

Tasting rooms, wineries, breweries, and distillers that don’t offer meals are still not allowed to reopen for indoor service without a permit.

Latest Stories: