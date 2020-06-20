Indoor dining, salons, gyms in Marin County can reopen June 29

San Rafael, Calif. (KRON) — More indoor-based businesses in Marin County will be allowed to reopen on June 29, county officials announced Friday.

Gyms and fitness studios, hair salons and barber shops, nail salons, hotels and short-term lodging facilities, and indoor seating at restaurants will be allowed to proceed.

New guidelines were released Friday for businesses to implement in an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

In addition, outdoor businesses and activities that can continue June 29 include campgrounds and RV parks, use of picnic areas, and outdoor-based vehicle gatherings guidance such as drive-in movies and other related events.

Guidelines for those businesses and activities will be posted to MarinRecovers.com the week of June 22.

Marin Public Health also announced the concept of “social bubbles”, effective June 22. Social bubbles are stable groups of 12 people or less who agree to limit their in-person social activities to only each other for at least three weeks.

While social bubbles allow more people to come together in a strict group, each member is still strongly encouraged to practice protective measures such as physical distancing and wearing face coverings.

