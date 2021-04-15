Indoor events now open in San Francisco: How many people can attend

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One of America’s most beautiful cities can start hosting indoor weddings and other events again.

It’s going to be an economic boost for San Francisco, now that people are allowed to plan and attend bigger indoor events as of Thursday.

The city is reopening the indoor spaces by varying degrees, depending on the venue and event type.

Indoor ticketed and seated events can have up to 35% capacity

Private events, like meetings and conventions, may resume indoors with up to 150 participants

People will still need to follow safety protocols like wearing face masks and social distancing.

Venues could choose to require proof of a negative COVID-19 test result or proof of vaccination.

As long these businesses comply with required capacity limits and safety protocols they can reopen starting at 8 a.m.