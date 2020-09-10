Indoor hair salons, barbershops, gyms can reopen in San Francisco on Monday

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — San Francisco announced Thursday the next phase of reopening set to begin Monday, Sept. 14.

The additional reopening includes indoor personal services like hair salons and barbershops, indoor gyms and fitness centers, and hotels with limited capacity.

Fritz Clay owns hair play salon in the city and has been closed since March.

“I bought more and more smocks so now I have smocks for the whole city. A lot of hand sanitizer, masks, masks, masks,” Clay said.

The city released a statement detailing the additional reopening starting on Monday September 14:

“I’m so glad we can move forward earlier than expected to reopen more businesses that have been closed since March. These businesses have been struggling, and starting Monday, they’ll finally be able to serve customers again, with the necessary safety precautions and modifications in place,” San Francisco Mayor London Breed said. “It’s on all of us to keep doing our part so that we can get more businesses reopened, get our kids back in school, and keep making progress on our economic recovery. Wearing face coverings when you go out, keeping your distance, and washing your hands will help us keep the rate of transmission down and will help San Francisco recover from this pandemic.”

The businesses and services that will resume indoors with limited capacity include hair salons, barber shops, massage services, nail salons, gyms and fitness centers. Face coverings must be worn at all times.

Dave Karraker is a representative of the San Francisco Independent Fitness Studio Coalition and co-owns MX3 Fitness in the city which has been operating outdoors but challenging with unhealthy air quality due to wildfire smoke.

“It remains to be seen what limited capacity means but any capacity at this point is going to be a victory,” Karraker said.

Karraker says the coalition has been putting pressure on the city to reopen gyms. The city’s new announcement comes one day after our report that city employees like SFPD have been able to workout indoors since July, defying health orders.

“This just demonstrates that the city can listen, they can hear the cries coming from not just these small business owners, they can hear the cries coming from residents of San Francisco that want fitness again, they know during a pandemic fitness can really help them out,” Karraker said.

Hotels, outdoor family entertainment centers, drive-in entertainment like outdoor movies, and outdoor tour buses and boats will also reopen on the 14th under rules for outdoor gatherings.

Additional services, businesses, and activities will resume over the coming weeks and months as long as San Francisco continues to make progress on limiting the spread of COVID-19.

San Francisco’s reopening plan is as follows, according to SF.GOV:

Monday, September 14 – Low Risk Outdoor and Indoor Activities

Indoor personal services, such as hair salons, barber shops, nail salons, massage services, tattoo and piercing, with limited capacity

Indoor gyms, including one-on-one personal training, at limited capacity

Hotels and other lodging, including short-term rentals

Places of worship and political activities (one person at a time indoors for individual prayer or campaign office use; up to 50 people outdoors)

Outdoor tour buses and open-air boats, with limited capacity

Drive-in movies, with limited capacity

Outdoor family entertainment, such as mini-golf, batting cages, and go-carts, with limited capacity, (but not amusement park rides and playgrounds at this time)

September 21 – Indoor Museums, Zoos, and Aquariums and TK-6th grade in-person learning

Indoor museums, zoos, and aquariums at a limited capacity and with a submitted health and safety plan

In-classroom learning: TK-6th grade on rolling basis with approved health and safety plan

GOAL: End of September, Low Risk Indoor Activities

Places of worship, with limited capacity (25% of capacity indoors, up to 25 people; up to 50 people outdoors)

GOAL: October, Middle School in-person learning

Middle schools, in-person learning, on rolling basis with an approved health and safety plan

GOAL: November, High Schools, additional learning activities

High schools, in-person learning, on rolling basis with an approved health and safety plan

