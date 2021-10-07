Indoor mask mandate can be lifted by Oct. 15 if COVID stays down: San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco officials on Thursday shared a path towards lifting the indoor mask mandate as soon as next week.

According to Mayor London Breed and the city health department, indoor masking requirements will be lifted on October 15 in specific limited settings, as long as COVID-19 vases and hospitalization rates remain stable or decline.

“These settings include offices, gyms, and fitness centers, employee commuter vehicles, religious gatherings, and indoor college classes or other organized gatherings of individuals who meet regularly, not exceeding 100 people,” the news release said. “People in these settings may remove their masks if the employer or host of the gathering can control access to the setting and verify 100% full vaccination of everyone in the setting. The employer or host must also ensure proper ventilation, no recent COVID-19 outbreaks, and children under 12 and guests are not present, among other safety measures.”

