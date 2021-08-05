Indoor mask mandate issued in Napa County

Signs tells customers about safety measures against COVID-19 that are required inside a retail store Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Dallas. Texas is lifting a COVID-19 mask mandate that was imposed last summer but has only been lightly enforced. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s announcement Tuesday makes Texas the largest state to do away with a face covering order. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

NAPA, Calif. (KRON) – Napa County issued a health order requiring masks indoors on Thursday as COVID hospitalizations and ICU admissions rise.

The county joins seven other Bay Area counties and the city of Berkeley — Solano County remains the only Bay Area county that has not issued a mask mandate.

Masks will be required for all individuals in workplaces and public settings, regardless of vaccination status.

The county’s health officer is also recommending businesses to offer face coverings to those who enter without one.

This order will go into effect on Friday, August 6 at 12:01 a.m.

At this time, health officials say the delta variant makes up 85-percent of the variants across California.

The CDC and California Department of Public health are now recommending everyone to wear a face mask indoors.

Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 remains the most effective way of preventing the virus. Data shows that fully vaccinated can be protected against the delta variant.

Health officials say that using a face mask is the most immediately impactful measure to reduce the spread of the virus.

“The decision to go forward with a masking mandate, when Napa County has mostly followed state guidance, is based on the need to protect our healthcare system. Although Napa County has high vaccination rates, with 75% of eligible residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19, there is still a concerning rise in hospitalizations that is threatening hospital capacity,” said Dr. Karen Relucio, Public Health Officer for Napa County. “Masking is an essential tool that limits the transmission of the Delta variant as we continue to all get vaccinated.”