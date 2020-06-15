Indoor retail resumes Monday in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Starting Monday, customers can shop inside their favorite San Francisco stores again as the city moves into the next stage of Phase Two reopening.

Many businesses spent the weekend preparing for indoor retail on Monday.

Small businesses are excited to get back to somewhat of a normal business operation.

Many of them have been doing deliveries and curbside pickup to stay afloat, but say indoor retail will be the big break they’re all in need of.

On Monday, San Francisco stores will re-open their doors to customers for their first time in nearly three months.

“I’m a little bit nervous. It does feel like we’re opening all over again but I’m really excited because our customers have been really excited,” Alissa Anderson said. “They’ve been walking by and waving.”

Anderson owns Foggy Notion on Clement Street in the inner Richmond.

Inside you’ll find everything from candles to ceramics and home goods.

But when you walk in on Monday, you might notice some changes.

“We prepared while we were closed to the public by rearranging our whole shop to make it feel more spacious and more room so we moved our counter to the back,” Anderson said. “We put up a sneeze guard. We generally wanted it to feel more spacious so people feel safer shopping here.”

Anderson says only a few people are allowed inside at a time, and customers must wear masks or cover their faces at all times.

Down the street at Park Life, similar protocols are in place.

“Have a maximum capacity that’s anywhere between four and six people you know based on our square footage and based on the way people circulate in the store,” Jamie Alexander said. “We’re going to require masks for everybody. We’re going to have hand sanitizers everywhere. we’re going to try to limit touching.”

Co-owner Jamie Alexander says they’re also doing touch-less transactions.

While the coronavirus drove many businesses into financial hardships, Alexander says it also forced some changes for the better.

“As being a retail business and an art gallery, it’s been a little rough. We had to really ramp up our online efforts which is something we didn’t really address a lot before this shutdown so that’s been good,” Alexander said. “We’ve done enough online sales to kind of keep us going, was treading water, pay the bills but we are excited to get back open as a store and as a gallery.”

In addition to small, locally owned businesses, larger retailers like those inside the Westfield Mall will also open on Monday

In addition to following city guidelines, many of these businesses are also part of local merchant associations that put out other safety protocols.

Latest News Headlines: