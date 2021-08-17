Infectious disease expert: San Francisco COVID vaccine mandate will create ‘force field’ of protection

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Infectious disease physician Dr. Peter Chin-Hong of UCSF joined the KRON4 Morning News team on Tuesday to share his thoughts on the latest COVID-19 developments.

He responds to the potential COVID-19 vaccine booster shot that is expected to be available for all Americans soon, as well as San Francisco becoming the first city to require full vaccination to enjoy indoor dining and other indoor services.

Sources told the Associated Press that U.S. health officials may soon recommend that everyone get a booster shot eight months after their last dose. As of now, people who got the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines required two doses, about a month apart, to be considered fully vaccinated. Johnson & Johnson vaccine recipients just needed one dose.

Chin-Hong says this is not out of the ordinary, as some vaccines for other viruses already come in three doses.

Last week, health officials already gave the greenlight for people with weakened immune systems to get a booster shot.

With San Francisco leading the way on further vaccine enforcement, Chin-Hong says “we will get this force field in the Bay Area, particularly as immunocompromised folks get an additional dose, and nursing home residents in particular, I’m worried about next, get an additional dose in September; I think hopefully with these measures and more vaccinations we can fend off the next wave or the next variant that comes along.”

Chin-Hong says he thinks it will actually be good for business as a big population of the Bay Area is vaccinated and feels safer to visit.

