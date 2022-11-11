Image of incident on I-680 near Livorna Road in Alamo (Caltrans)

Update: All lanes going northbound have reopened as of 2:55 p.m.

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Injuries have been reported after a vehicle flipped over Friday afternoon on northbound I-680 in Alamo, according to the incident log from California Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 1:15 p.m. north of Stone Valley Road.

CHP said a Nissan Pathfinder SUV was turned to its side, adding a Porsche was also involved in the collision. Authorities did not say how many individuals were injured in the crash.

Lanes 1 and 2 going northbound were blocked, but as of 2:55 p.m., all lanes have reopened. No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as KRON4 learns more.