(BCN) — A car flipped over on eastbound Interstate 80 in Richmond around 6:24 p.m. Sunday.

An SUV was blocking the middle lanes just before Macdonald Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Responders pulled an injured man from the vehicle who was conscious, according to the CHP.

KRON On is streaming news live now

The Macdonald Avenue on-ramp was closed at 6:37 p.m. All lanes were closed at 6:43 p.m. while the freeway was being cleared.

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc.