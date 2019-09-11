Injury crash involving AC Transit bus shuts down lanes near Bay Bridge

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Major delays leading up to the Bay Bridge toll plaza Wednesday morning as four lanes are closed due to an injury crash.

The crash reportedly involved an AC Transit bus, which is at the scene.

CHP and several to trucks are on scene.

This is just as you merge from WB-580 out of Oakland to the 80-west connector leading up to the Bay Bridge toll plaza.

>> Click here for a live traffic map.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

