(BCN) — Two Santa Clara County sheriff’s deputies were stabbed by an inmate at the Main Jail in an alleged unprovoked attack Sunday, according to sheriff’s officials. At about 7:20 p.m., the inmate allegedly left his cell in Module 6B and attacked the deputies with a “jail-made” knife.

He was eventually restrained with the help of additional deputies but not before allegedly stabbing the first two in their hands and shoulders. The deputies were taken to a hospital and treated for moderate lacerations and puncture wounds, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The names of the inmate and deputies weren’t released. The attack is being investigated by Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives and crime scene investigators.

“Our correctional deputies play a critical role in maintaining law and order within the correctional facilities and this attack serves as a stark reminder of the risks our deputies face daily,” Sheriff Robert Jonsen said in a news release Tuesday.

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc.