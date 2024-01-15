(KRON) — An inmate died inside a San Mateo County jail while he was incarcerated in the jail’s detox unit. The 23-year-old man experienced a “medical episode,” struggled to breathe, and died at Maguire Correctional Facility, the county’s main jail located in Redwood City, deputies said.

A nurse working in the detox unit first realized that the inmate needed help at 8:45 a.m. Sunday while conducting routine medical evaluations in the 4 East Housing Detox Unit. The inmate was struggling to breathe when medical staff initiated first aid.

Redwood City Fire Department and American Medical Response paramedics took over life-saving efforts but were unable to revive the inmate.

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Coroner’s Office and the District Attorney’s Office were notified and will determine his official cause of death. As of Monday evening, his name was not released.

The Sheriff’s Office launched a new Detox Program inside the jail in October of 2023 to address an increasing number of arrestees who were under the influence of illicit narcotics.

“We are concerned about this population in custody. (The detox) frequently houses incarcerated persons who are experiencing withdrawals from alcohol and controlled substances,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote. Inmates are evaluated by medical and jail staff every 15-30 minutes, according to the Sheriff’s Office.