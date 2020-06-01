Inmate dies in stabbing at Salinas Valley State Prison

(BCN) – An inmate died Sunday in a stabbing by other inmates at Salinas Valley State Prison in Monterey County, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Elazer Black, a 25-year-old man admitted to the prison in 2014 to serve a 26-year sentence for voluntary manslaughter, died in the stabbing reported at 12:34 p.m. Sunday inside a general population housing unit, CDCR officials said.

Officers found Black with stab wounds to the chest and also found four suspects in the area, including one with an inmate-manufactured weapon that officers had to use chemical agents on to subdue him and take away the weapon, according to the CDCR.

The inmate with the weapon was identified as Lamar Shaw, an 26-year-old Oakland man who was convicted in 2016 of first-degree murder for a fatal shooting in East Oakland in July 2014.

The other three suspects in the stabbing are Ronald Armstrong, 30, who came to the prison in 2012 for attempted murder and carjacking, Kevin Moore, 34, who came in 2011 for a first-degree murder conviction in Solano County, and Asbury Rankins, 44, who has a voluntary manslaughter conviction from Alameda County, according to the CDCR.

Copyright © 2020 by Bay City News, Inc.

Latest Stories: