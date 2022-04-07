SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office announced it is investigating an in-custody death.

On Monday, officials said San Jose police brought in a 58-year-old man to the Santa Clara Main Jail who was arrested on a felony bench warrant for false imprisonment.

According to the sheriff’s office, the following day at approximately 11 p.m. medical staff was conducting a routine scheduled medical assessment at the Main Jail Complex when they found the 58-year-old inmate appeared to be “alert and standing”.

Medical staff said the man began to suddenly experience a medical emergency and was quickly assisted down to his bed where medics began life-saving measures. At around 11:46 p.m. Santa Clara County Emergency Medical Services transported the inmate to a nearby hospital.

On Tuesday, at approximately 12: 36 a.m. the 58-year-old man was pronounced deceased by medical staff. According to the sheriff’s office, there were no signs of foul play while the inmate was housed alone before the medical assessment.

At this time, there are limited details surrounding the death of the inmate as the sheriff’s office continues to investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.