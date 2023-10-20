(BCN) — A 64-year-old man was found dead inside his cell in the Maguire Correctional Facility early Friday morning, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office announced. The inmate, who was housed alone in a cell at the jail in Redwood City, was found unresponsive at about 4:15 a.m. by correctional officers doing hourly checks on jail cells.

He was pronounced dead at the jail and his identity has not yet been released.

Sheriff’s officials said a preliminary investigation indicates that the man died of natural causes, but the death will be investigated by sheriff’s detectives, the county District Attorney’s Office and county coroner’s office.

