Inmate in Santa Clara County tests positive for COVID-19

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – An inmate at the Main Jail in San Jose has tested positive for coronavirus, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say a 31-year-old man was arrested by the San Jose Police Department on Friday, March 20.

The man told officers that he was feeling sick during the booking process and stated that a family member had just returned from Europe.

Authorities immediately masked the man and put him in an isolation cell.

Once he was booked, officials took the inmate to be tested for COVID-19 in the infirmary.

Medical staff learned on Sunday that the inmate tested positive.

Officials say the inmate remains in quarantine and continues to be monitored by medical staff.

The inmates identity was not released.

The San Jose Police Department was informed that the initial arresting officer or officers may have been exposed.

The custody medical staff will be screening new arrestees outside of the jail as a precaution. Individuals will be asked if they have a dry cough, shortness of breath, fever, or have had exposure to anyone with COVID-19.

Latest stories: