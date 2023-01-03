SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — An inmate of the Sonoma County Jail in Santa Rosa has escaped, Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office identified the inmate as John Avilla, 39, of Petaluma. At 8:40 a.m., he ran from the loading dock of the jail located at 2777 Ventura Avenue, officials say. Avilla was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt over a blue t-shirt and white pants over blue shirts, according to a Nixle alert.

Authorities describe Avilla as a white male who is 5 foot 7 inches tall and weighs 210 pounds.

The inmate had been in custody for possession of a stolen vehicle since Nov. 14, 2022. Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said to call 9-1-1 immediately if Avilla is seen.