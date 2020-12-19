Inmate sentenced to death in Bay Area dies of ‘natural causes’

CORCORAN, Calif. (KRON) — A condemned California death row inmate died Friday at an outside hospital, according to the state’s Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

James Odle, 71, had been on death row since 1983.

He passed away Saturday of natural causes around noon on Saturday.

Odle was sentenced to death in Contra Costa County on Aug. 12, 1983 for the first-degree murders of Rena Aguilar and Pinole Police Officer Floyd “Bernie” Swartz.

He was also convicted of vehicle theft, assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer and manufacture/sale/possession of a weapon.

There are currently 709 people on California’s death row.

