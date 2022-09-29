PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (KRON) — Pleasant Hill police have announced the capture of one of two inmates who escaped from the Marsh Creek Detention Center earlier this month. Jorge Garcia-Escamillia 28, of Pittsburg, escaped from the facility on Sunday, Sept. 4, along with fellow inmate, Gerardo Ramirez-Vera, 33, of Richmond.

Ramirez-Vera was arrested four days later in Vallejo. Garcia-Escamillia remained at large, apparently until Wednesday night when he was encountered by Pleasant Hill Police Department officers on the graveyard shift.

According to a statement from the department, “officers found a Suburban going through a local hotel parking lot with no license plates around 1 a.m.” After conducting a traffic stop and subsequent investigation, officers found six pounds of marijuana, multiple shaved keys, and drug paraphernalia.

At the time, officers took two suspects into custody. “One decided to play the name game with us,” the statement said. However, after being fingerprinted, it was revealed that his identity was that of Garcia-Escamillia. He was subsequently booked into the Martinez Detention Center “for a host of warrants.”

At the time of the escape, Ramirez-Vera was serving time for being sentenced on weapons, burglary and vandalism charges. Garcia-Escamillia was being held on charges that included vehicle theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of burglary tools and drug possession.