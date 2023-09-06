OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — An innocent bystander who was shot at Lake Merritt in Oakland on Labor Day is recovering in a hospital.

The young woman was identified by a GoFundMe page as Kylee Kienitz.

The shooting broke out at 12:30 p.m. Monday while many people were enjoying the holiday outdoors around the lake. Oakland Police Officers Association president Barry Donelan said Kienitz was out walking her dog when she was shot.

A stray bullet struck Kienitz in the hip, the GoFundMe page states. “The most loving creature on the planet was caught in the crossfire of violence on Monday,” the woman’s friend, Karly Pearson, wrote.

Oakland police Lt. Hamann Nguyen said there were multiple gunmen, and the gunfight erupted between two Lexus vehicles. Shooters inside a white Lexus fired at people in the second Lexus.

“Several witnesses flagged down officers and reported that there were two vehicles involved. One of the vehicles … had pulled over and started shooting at a silver vehicle that was travelling on Lake Merritt Boulevard,” Nguyen said.

Police found 30 shell casings at the scene.

Kienitz was rushed to a hospital and underwent surgery.

“She is on a stable road to recovery after surgery and is in good spirits as always,” Pearson wrote.

The victim owns an Oakland boutique and art collective, Heads Or Tails, that sells vintage fashion and homewares handcrafted by local artists and designers. “We strive for inclusivity, diversity, and sustainability in all that we do and work to keep our friends, family, and planet looking and feeling good,” Heads or Tails’ website states.

The GoFundMe page has raised $20,000 for supporting Kienitz’s recovery and to keep her business afloat while she remains in the hospital.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD Felony Assault Unit at 510-238-3426.