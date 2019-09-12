‘Institutionally racist’: San Francisco supervisor critical of Muni after Bayview buses diverted

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Francisco supervisor is calling moves by the municipal transportation agency institutionally ‘racist.’

Shamann Walton says Muni diverted Bayview buses in order to improve service at the Chase Center for last night’s concert while a Giants game was also going on.

“We have inequitable transportation in the southeast sector of San Francisco already,” Walton said. “Which I consider institutionally racist any time you’re going to take away service from communities of color, low-income communities to provide it for communities with means.”

Walton says SFMTA is prioritizing people with means and disregarding low-income communities of color.

He says his district was promised increased bus service, but instead received the opposite after Tuesday night.

Muni says otherwise.

Walton first spoke out against San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency on Twitter Tuesday night.

He says he was alerted that bus service from the 8-Bayshore line was decreased to accomodate a concert at the new chase center.

SFMTA partnered with the warriors to provide free Muni service to Chase Center events.

“Because of the Chase Center they actually decreased some service from the 8, 8x, 8xr here in San Francisco and also the 19 and 38,” he said.

Walton represents the southeastern neighborhoods in the city, like the Bayview, that were mainly affected tuesday night.

The 8 lines are the main bus line that goes directly to downtown.

“Our Asian community, Pacific Islander community rely on the 8 and so the service to be disrupted, diverted, reduced, however MTA wants to term it is a problem,” Walton said.

However, SFMTA says there was less busses because of operator shortage.

“We did not divert any buses that were assigned to any lines. We were unable to fill what we call a “run” on lines such as the 8 that were already missing bus runs due to operator availability,” said SFMTA spokesperson Erica Kato.

Walton calls their response an excuse.

“I sat down with Muni last couple of months,” Walton said. “We went over what the plan was for the Chase Center. We were promised increased service, we talked about how service would not be affected and not one time did operator shortage come up in our conversation.”

