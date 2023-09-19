(KRON) — An air quality advisory was issued for Tuesday and Wednesday in the Bay Area by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.

The agency said winds pushed wildfire smoke from fires burning in Northern California and Oregon into the Bay Area. Smoke could be smelled in areas of the region including San Francisco.

San Francisco is now in the “red,” meaning its air is unhealthy. San Francisco 9-1-1 dispatchers reported getting calls about the smoky air.

To check the air quality in your city, use this interactive map.

The widgets below show live information about the air quality in some Bay Area cities.

The smoke caused officials in North Bay counties to take action. Sonoma County officials issued a health advisory due to poor air in the region.

In Marin County, public health officials told residents on Tuesday to limit outdoor activity. Also, residents are advised to use a mask and close windows and doors.