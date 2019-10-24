INTERACTIVE MAP: Kincade Fire evacuation zones, power shutoffs areas

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) – The wind-driven Kincade Fire burning near the Sonoma and Lake County lines has forced evacuations in several areas.

Evacuation Orders

Right now more than 300 people have been evacuated, with an estimated 1,700 people in the evacuation warning areas.

Mandatory evacuations have been ordered for the following areas:

Red Winery Road

Alexander Mountain Road

Highway 128 from Geysers Road to River Road including the casino

All roads off River Road

An evacuation warning is in place for northern Healdsburg and Geyserville.

Latest News Headlines: